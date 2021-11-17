From Iceland — Vaccination Passes Not On The Table Yet

Photo by Lögreglan

According to the Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason, it should be clear by the end of the week whether tougher epidemic restrictions need to be set, reports Vísir. A record number of COVID infections was diagnosed Monday.

In some countries, people are required to show a vaccination certificate when entering restaurants, events and other places with a lot of others inside. However, Þórólfur says that such measures have not been considered here in Iceland, because vaccinated people can carry and transmit the infection as well.

“We cannot state that infections are spread only among unvaccinated people,” he comments. Nevertheless, he adds that if the third booster shots turn out to be a success with preventing infections, vaccination passes might be considered.

“If it’s going to be very successful, as we all are hoping, then I would think that it would be possible to increase freedom and reduce restrictions for those who have been vaccinated,” he concludes.