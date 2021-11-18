From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Another Modest Decline In Daily Cases, Hospitalisations

COVID Roundup: Another Modest Decline In Daily Cases, Hospitalisations

Published November 18, 2021

John Pearson

There were 126 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 78 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. This is down from yesterday’s 144 cases, as well as from figures the day before, when a record-breaking 206 cases were recorded.

257 are in border screening quarantine, with 2,289 in domestic quarantine and 1,786 in isolation. 20 are currently in hospital with the virus, one less than yesterday, but with four in intensive care, as was the case yesterday.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 562.3, down from 567.2 yesterday, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 29.3, down from yesterday’s 30.

279,780 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of November 16th, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 80,470 have also received booster shots.

Capital area health clinics report that the booster shot drive is now officially underway, and will be held at Laugardalshöll. Those who were first vaccinated in the spring, those aged 60 and older, and those with pre-existing conditions will be the first to get their booster shots, using the Pfizer vaccine. Furthermore, those aged 16 and older who had their second vaccine shot six months ago or longer may also come to the location on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:00 to 15:00.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

