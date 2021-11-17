From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Modest Decline In Daily Cases; 144 Diagnosed Yesterday

Photo by John Pearson

There were 144 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 78 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. Many more samples were taken yesterday than the day before, when a record-breaking 206 cases were recorded.

246 are in border screening quarantine, with 2,503 in domestic quarantine and 1,783 in isolation. 21 are currently in hospital with the virus, with four in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 567.2, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 30.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now placed Iceland in its highest risk category, Level 4. This level advises people to avoid traveling to Iceland; to be fully vaccinated if one must travel to Iceland; to bear in mind that even the fully vaccinated are vulnerable to variants; and to wear a mask while maintaining 2-metre distance from others.

279,780 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of November 16th, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 80,470 have also received booster shots.

Capital area health clinics report that the booster shot drive is now officially underway, and will be held at Laugardalshöll. Those who were first vaccinated in the spring, those aged 60 and older, and those with pre-existing conditions will be the first to get their booster shots, using the Pfizer vaccine. Furthermore, those aged 16 and older who had their second vaccine shot six months ago or longer may also come to the location on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:00 to 15:00.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.