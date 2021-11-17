From Iceland — Aron, Freyja And Andrea Were The Most Popular Names In 2020

Photo by Martin Falbisoner/Wikimedia commons

Registers Iceland has released data considering the most popular names in 2020 in Iceland, reports Vísir. The most popular name for boys was Aron, whereas for the girls there were two winners: Freyja and Andrea.

In 2020, a total of 48 boys were named Aron. In second place was the name Alexander, which was given to 37 boys. 32 boys were named Emil.

With girls, the first place was shared with Freyja and Andrea, since 28 girls were named with either of those names. In second place was Emilia, which was given to 26 girls. 25 girls were named Bríet.

Looking at all Icelanders, Jón and Guðrún are the most common first names. Next up are Sigurður and Guðmundur for men and for women Anna and Kristín are in second and third place.