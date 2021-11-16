From Iceland — RVK Newscast #145: Icelandic Women Are Prolific Readers

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome to Reykjavík Grapevine’s newscast with editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson! Today we visited Mál og Menning to talk about books, Icelandic language and COVID news.

The Covid-19 numbers continue to be concerning. Iceland has yet again had a record day of Covid cases. However, on the plus side, not that many are at the hospital, and around 90% of the nation is vaccinated. The government is also rolling out booster shots with increased vigour in response to the recent wave of cases.

Also, today (16th of November) is the day of the Icelandic language. It has been reported in the newspaper Morgunblaðið that 78% of Icelanders read regularly, but women are more prolific readers than men. However reading seems be becoming less popular, as those aged between 18-24 have never read as little before. 68% of the nation have given a book as a gift this year according to a new poll, keeping up Icelandic traditions of gifting literature.

Icelanders give books as gifts on Christmas Eve; it’s a tradition as close to the national heart as the habit of reading itself. The idea is to give those close to you a thoughtfully chosen work with which they can curl up cosy at home, and lose themselves in literature. And you can create some of that Nordic midwinter magic in your own world this year by giving a loved one—or yourself—a beautiful Icelandic book from the Grapevine Shop.

