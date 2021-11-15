From Iceland — Strætó Installs New Payment System Tomorrow

Photo by Hörður Sveinsson

According to Morgunblaðið, Icelandic public transport company Strætó will install a new electronic payment system called KLAPP in its vehicles tomorrow, November 16th. A penalty fare for travelling without a ticket is also introduced. The plan was announced last September.

Win a box of Icelandic Christmas goodies —and a branch of a Christmas tree to get the scent of Icelandic christmas—by signing up for our newsletter here before 15:00 Icelandic time on Friday 12th November!

The new system mimics the ones that are used in public transport around the world, where passengers scan their tickets upon boarding a vehicle.

KLAPP will have three possible payment methods: a card, an app and a cardboard ticket. The physical card is shown to a scanner when boarding, whereas the app is downloaded to a phone and shown to the same scanner. The cardboard tickets are also scanned, but these tickets include only ten trips and are purchased from specific stores around the capital area.

As of March 1st, 2022, it will no longer be possible to travel with old Strætó tickets that have been sold in stores around the capital area. All old tickets should be transferred either to the KLAPP app or card before March 16th, 2022. However, people who have purchased seasonal tickets via the old payment system will be able to use those until the end of the ticket’s validity.