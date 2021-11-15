From Iceland — Bullying Increased At Schools

Photo by Simon Cummings

According to data collected by Skólapúlsinn, a self-assessment system used by schools to monitor and improve their internal work, bullying at schools increased last year among 6th to 10th graders, reports Vísir.

The data show that bullying has been increasing in each school year since 2015. In 2015, 11.4% of the pupils said they had been bullied at school, and the number has been growing slowly ever since.

In the survey conducted during last year, 13.6% of the students reported that they had experienced bullying. The increase was 2.2% compared to 2015.

Students from 6th to 10th grade have encountered more bullying during the pandemic than before it. However, according to Skólapúlsinn, the increase might not be linked to the pandemic, since the increase seems to have started before the virus attacked.