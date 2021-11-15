From Iceland — Exponential Growth In Vinyl Record Sales

Photo by Mick Haupt/Unsplash

According to Vísir, the record business has not seen its last days yet, at least if you take a look at Plötubúðin’s sales. The record store was opened online just over a year ago, and since then it has grown so fast that the owner decided to open a shop in Hafnarfjörður.

Plötubúðin serves the largest selection of vinyl records in Iceland, both used and new ones. “Vinyl record business has been growing for several years now, with the last two years being really explosive. The customer base is wide and covers all ages,” says the owner of the store, Haraldur Leví Gunnarsson.

Haraldur reveals that nowadays, almost all musicians in Iceland release a vinyl record. He thinks that a possible reason behind the growing interest in vinyl records is the experience of listening to a vinyl record. “The experience is completely different. There’s nothing like the ceremony of putting a record in the player, and the quality of the sound is also much better,” he states.

According to Haraldur, hundreds of new records are added on Plötubúðin’s selection weekly, and the store is able to deliver records for its customers all over the country. “We have over a hundred delivery points all over Iceland, but many people also choose to pick up their order from our store.”