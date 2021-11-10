From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Another Record Number Of Daily Cases

Photo by Pixabay/Hvesna

There were 178 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. There have never been so many single-day cases since the pandemic first reached Iceland. Of those, 82 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

223 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,230 in domestic quarantine and 1,353 in isolation. 16 are currently in hospital with the virus, with five in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 418.9, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 23.7.

As reported, Iceland lifted all mask requirements and raised the social gathering limit to 2,000 people on October 20th, with plans to lift all domestic requirements on November 19th. At a government meeting held just moments ago, it was announced that mask requirements are now back in place for stores and social events, with a one-metre social distancing rule in place, and the social gathering limit is back down to 500 people. Clubs and pubs will have to close at 23:00 as well.

279,044 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of November 4th, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 66,842 have also received booster shots. MBL reports than some 160,000 Icelanders will be invited to get booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.