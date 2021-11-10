From Iceland — RVK Newscast #143: Icelandic Christmas Trees and Covid Numbers

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome back to Reykjavík Grapevine’s Newscast! Join journalist Josie Anne as we explore beautiful Hafnarfjörður and talk about what’s going on in Iceland.

The big news this week is Covid. Iceland experienced a record-breaking day of Covid numbers last week, with 167 domestically diagnosed cases. The vast majority were outside of quarantine. As a result, many restrictions have been reimposed, including mask wearing and social distancing.

Another story that has been getting a slightly surprising amount of discussion has been the decision of the town council of Akureyri to ban the free movement of cats in the municipality, starting from the beginning of January 2025. The Veterinary Society of Iceland has come out against Akureyri’s controversial ban, but many people believe it is a good idea to protect bird life.

And finally, we chat to Stefàn from the Forestry Service of Hafnarfjörður (Skógræktarfélag Hafnarfjarðar) to learn about Icelandic Christmas trees, and discuss some Icelandic Christmas traditions.

