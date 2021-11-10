From Iceland — Unemployment Continues To Decrease

Photo by Charles Deluvio/Unsplash

According to data collected by the Directorate of Labour, unemployment continues to decline, reports Vísir. However, the agency forecasts that unemployment will slightly increase in November due to seasonal fluctuation.

The unemployment rate in October was 4.9 percent. In total, the number of people out of work decreased by 428, which means a 4.4 percent drop from last September. The total number of jobless people at the end of October was 10,083, out of which 5,585 were men and 4,498 women.

The decrease in the unemployment rate is largely due to the reduction of jobless people in the capital area, where the number of unemployed dropped by over 400 people compared to the previous month. Unemployment continues to be the highest in Suðurnes region, where the rate of unemployed people is 9.2 percent.

The unemployment rate declined in most industries in October. The largest drop was seen in travel-related industries including tourism, accommodation services and restaurant businesses, where the rate decreased between 4–6 percent.