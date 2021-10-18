From Iceland — Icelandair Prepares To Transport Tourists To US Again

Photo by Arpingstone/Wikimedia Commons

Icelandair is preparing to transport foreign tourists to the United States again, Fréttablaðið reports.

After an unprecedented 21-month ban on non-essesntial travel to the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Biden administration will begin allowing fully vaccinated travellers from Europe, Canada, Mexico, China and many other places beginning November 8, 2021.

In light of this, Icelandair–Iceland’s flag-carrying airline–is preparing to ramp up westward transatlantic trips. CEO of Icelandair, Bogi Nils Bogason has stated, “This is very important. It has been challenging to have this large market in our business model closed for a year and a half.”

Hello dear readers: If you love our YouTube videos, you’ll be pleased to know that you can now become a member of our channel and get even more content. To learn more, check out our introduction video here

Bogi Nils has confirmed that masks will still be required onboard Icelandair flights, although four other Nordic carriers have recently chosen to loosen those regulations. In addition to providing proof of full-vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test no less than 72 hours old will also be required to board flights.

While the CDC has thus far not recommended mixing doses of various vaccines, mixed-dose vaccination will be considered valid full-vaccination for the purposes of travelling to the United States. Mixing vaccinations is a relatively common occurrence in Canada and many other nations.

Some caveats exist for unvaccinated foreign travellers to the United States, including if the purpose of the travel is essential or if the person may not be vaccinated for a valid medical reason or is a child under the age to receive the vaccination.

It’s official! Vaccinated travelers can enter the US again from November 8, 2021. That’s in time for Christmas shopping,… Posted by Icelandair on Friday, October 15, 2021

Icelandiar currently has around 2,300 full-time employees and 30 operating aircraft in its fleet. Bogi Nils stated to Bítin á Bylgjan that Icelandair has ambitious plans for the forthcoming winter travel season.

More information on flying to the United States with Icelandair can be found here.