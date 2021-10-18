From Iceland — Four Scandinavian Airlines Lifting The Mask Rules

Photo by John McArthur/Unsplash

Four Scandinavian airlines have abolished the obligation to wear masks on board for the majority of flights, Vísir reports. The CEO of Icelandair says it’s impossible to predict when the obligation will be lifted on the company’s flights.

Following the lift of almost all restrictions in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, the passengers traveling with SAS, Norwegian, Widerøe or Flyr aren’t required to wear a mask on board anymore. However, this rule is used only when traveling between said countries.

Daily infections and hospitalizations have been declining in these neighboring countries, and the vast majority of their residents have been vaccinated. John Eckhoff, the Information Officer of SAS, believes that given the better contagion situation, the mask release is in place.

Although the use of masks has become optional in the previously mentioned airlines, the obligation to wear masks still stands at the airports in most Scandinavian countries.

Most airlines still require their passengers to use masks. The CEO of Icelandair, Bogi Nils Bogason, comments that mask obligations continue on board of the company’s flights.