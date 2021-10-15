From Iceland — Couple Runs Museum Of Personal Items In Reykjadalur

Couple Runs Museum Of Personal Items In Reykjadalur

Published October 15, 2021

Desirai Thompson
Words by
Photo by
Persónulega safnið/Facebook

Husband and wife pair Guðfinna Sverrisdóttir and Einar Viðar Björnsson operate The Personal Museum (Persónulega safnið) in Reykjadalur. This unique destination features everyday objects owned by the family such as toys, school crafts, a wedding dress and old confirmation messages, reports RÚV.

Born out the Covid pandemic, the idea was dreamed up when business for their rental cottages, Einishús, slowed dramatically due to a lack of tourists last winter. When they came across many personal possessions they didn’t want to throw away, they decided to create a museum instead. The museum opened on June 17th.

Old dishes, photographs, tools, furniture and luggage–among many other things–adorn the walls and tables creating a wholesome atmosphere both novel and familiar. A small red car even occupies a corner, ready for a photo op.

Kærar þakkir til allra sem komu á opnunardaginn okkar þann 17.júní 🎉 alveg frábært!
Allir velkomnir í sumar milli 17-18 alla daga

Posted by Persónulega safnið on Sunday, June 20, 2021

Speaking to RÚV Einir said, “It’s a lot more fun to see it like this and allow others to see it than to know it’s in boxes that you will never look at again.”

During the summer, the museum is often open between 17:00 and 18:00 but visits may also be made by appointment.

