From Iceland — Earthquakes Detected Around Keilir This Morning

According to Vísir, earthquakes have shook Keilir early this morning. They were measured at 3.3 and 3.0 magnitudes and felt in many places near Keilir.

The Icelandic Met Office’s website states that both of this morning’s earthquakes originated around 1,3 kilometers southwest of Keilir. The first, smaller tremor was felt at 2:15 and the other about a quarter past 7.

The mountain has been actively emitting earthquakes since September 27th. Approximately 6.200 earthquakes have since been detected in the area. The largest tremor measured 4.2 magnitudes on October 2nd.

According to Morgunblaðiðið, it’s still too early to say if the seismic activity will lead to another volcanic eruption. Grapevine will keep you posted on the situation.