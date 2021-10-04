From Iceland — Farms Evacuated In Þingeyjarsveit Due To Landslides

Photo by Icelandic Coast Guard

According to Vísir, a total of 11 farms have been evacuated from Þingeyjarsveit due to landslides. The evacuation process started October 2nd and is still ongoing, as more landslides are predicted to happen in the area.

The next issue of Reykjavík Grapevine is out on October 8! Get it sent to your door by becoming a subscriber. If you sign up this week , you get the chance to win a Volcano Box from our store, and a winner will be randomly picked on Monday.

Because of the heavy rainfall in the area, there’s a lot of water on the mountain slopes causing landslides. The residents of the five farms that got trapped have been helped out of the area by helicopter.

Increased precipitation is expected in the northeast, which causes a higher risk of landslides. Vísir reports that because of the expected rainfall, six farms in Kinn in Þingeyjarsveit have been evacuated in advance. The Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration (IRCA) has also closed the road going through Kinn.

When traveling in Iceland, remember to check the weather forecast and road conditions before heading out on a journey.