From Iceland — RVK Newscast #135: Earthquakes Are Back! Plus A Few Words On La Palma

Photo by Art Bicnick

On today’s newscast: after months of quiet, over 200 earthquakes have been recorded around the volcano. Something just might be brewing under there and scientists have their suspicions as to what’s going on. We also bring you an update on the election and the mess with the Nortwest constituency. And finally, we discuss what’s happening in La Palma in Spain, and how it reminds us Icelanders of the notorious volcano in Vestmannaeyjar.

As ever, please don’t forget to like, subscribe and hit the bell notification for the latest updates on the volcano and more from your friends at The Reykjavík Grapevine. Your support means the world to us.

The next issue of Reykjavík Grapevine is out on October 8! Get it sent to your door by becoming a subscriber. If you sign up this week, you get the chance to win a Volcano Box from our store, and a winner will be randomly picked on Monday.

The volcano newscast is sponsored by Lava Centre: https://lavacentre.is

Discover the volcanic eruptions and lava flows that make it a Iceland a geological wonderland. Featuring new material about the Geldingadalir eruption!

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.