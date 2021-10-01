From Iceland — Strætó Adds More Electric Buses

Photo by Strætó/Facebook

Strætó, the public bus system operating in and around the capital area, has added two new electric buses to their fleet, reports RÚV. These vehicles cost 60 million ISK and will take to the streets in November.

The next issue of Reykjavík Grapevine is out on October 8! Get it sent to your door by becoming a subscriber. If you sign up this week , you get the chance to win a Volcano Box from our store, and a winner will be randomly picked on Monday.

This is a step towards the company’s goal of having an entirely carbon-free fleet by 2030. Since the introduction of the electric buses in 2018, the progress has been successful. Currently, the have 85 buses in use: 67 diesel, 15 electric and 3 methane.

“We place great emphasis on using them as much as possible,” Jóhannes Svavar Rúnarsson, Managing Director of Strætó, says.

Just last week, on September 22nd, Strætó offered free rides on their buses all day in the capital area to encourage people to leave their cars at home and take advantage of more sustainable transportation.

The skies might be greying with the coming of winter, but at least the streets of Reykjavík are about to become a little bit greener.