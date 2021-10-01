From Iceland — Police Launch Investigation Into Men's National Team Captain

Photo by Aron Einar Gunnarsson's Twitter Account

The police have launched an investigation of an alleged sexual assault by the national football team captain, Aron Einar Gunnarsson, who wasn’t selected for the roster this year. The assault is said to have happened in Copenhagen in 2010. Aron has denied all the allegations, reports RÚV.

According to RÚV’s sources, the reported survivor recently requested the investigation to be reopened. The head of the sexual offence department at the capital area’s police station could not be reached by RÚV’s reporters.

Aron gave a statement to the media last night about the issue. He gave assurances that he has never committed a crime against anyone, and said that the police has never contacted him about any case. “I have not received any reports that I have been under suspicion and have never been summoned for questioning,” he commented.

Aron thinks that the board of KSÍ has advocated that he should be taken off the team. Both the vice chairman, Gísli Gíslason, and the national team coach, Arnar Þór Viðarsson, have denied the accusation.

This development comes in the wake of what could be characterised as a chronic problem of sexual assault amongst the ranks of the national men’s football team. Investigations are ongoing, and this is a developing story.