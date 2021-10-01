From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 39 Domestic Cases, Most Outside Quarantine

Photo by iira116 - Pixabay

There were 39 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 28 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

468 are in border screening quarantine, with 912 in domestic quarantine and 359 in isolation. Nine are currently in hospital with the virus, with one in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 112.1, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 6.5.

276,522 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 30th, comprising 75% of the nation. 50,626 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Photo by: Pixabay/Hvesna