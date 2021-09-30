From Iceland — Hundreds Of Sheep Rescued From A Snowstorm In Hæli

Hundreds Of Sheep Rescued From A Snowstorm In Hæli

Published September 30, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Timothee Lambrecq

Hundreds of sheep in the fields in the town of Hæli were rescued in the midst of a snowstorm which swept across the northern part of Iceland a few days ago. The farmers managed to save all the animals with the help of rescue teams, reports Morgunblaðið.

The next issue of Reykjavík Grapevine is out on October 8! Get it sent to your door by becoming a subscriber. If you sign up this week, you get the chance to win a Volcano Box from our store, and a winner will be randomly picked on Monday.

Early Tuesday morning, the stormy weather began, and it only increased as the day went on. In the afternoon, a thick layer of snow had covered the meadows where the sheep were staying.

On Wednesday, a rescue team of 10 people came to the farmers’ help. According to one of the team members, Þorgils Magnússon, they were helping out on two farms of the valley.

A farmer from Hæli, Jón Kristófer Sigmarsson, said that the storm wasn’t unexpected at their household. His wife, Bergrún Ingólfsdóttir, had paid attention to the mice which were searching for a safe space to stay in. This is said to indicate that winter is coming.

Jón seems to be happy that they managed to save all the sheep from the storm. “Now they are in a safe place and are waiting to be taken to a slaughterhouse in the next few days,” he commented.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
COVID Roundup: 16 Domestic Cases, 9 Outside Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 16 Domestic Cases, 9 Outside Quarantine

by

News
Seismic Activity Increasing In Reykjanes Peninsula

Seismic Activity Increasing In Reykjanes Peninsula

by

News
A Whale Carcass Has Run Aground In Álftanes

A Whale Carcass Has Run Aground In Álftanes

by

News
PLAY Airline Announces 150 Job Openings

PLAY Airline Announces 150 Job Openings

by

News
CRI Made A Deal With Chinese Company To Help Reduce CO2 Emissions

CRI Made A Deal With Chinese Company To Help Reduce CO2 Emissions

by

News
National Election Board: Northwest District Could Not Prove Ballot Count Met Standards

National Election Board: Northwest District Could Not Prove Ballot Count Met Standards

by

Show Me More!