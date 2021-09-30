From Iceland — Hundreds Of Sheep Rescued From A Snowstorm In Hæli

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq

Hundreds of sheep in the fields in the town of Hæli were rescued in the midst of a snowstorm which swept across the northern part of Iceland a few days ago. The farmers managed to save all the animals with the help of rescue teams, reports Morgunblaðið.

Early Tuesday morning, the stormy weather began, and it only increased as the day went on. In the afternoon, a thick layer of snow had covered the meadows where the sheep were staying.

On Wednesday, a rescue team of 10 people came to the farmers’ help. According to one of the team members, Þorgils Magnússon, they were helping out on two farms of the valley.

A farmer from Hæli, Jón Kristófer Sigmarsson, said that the storm wasn’t unexpected at their household. His wife, Bergrún Ingólfsdóttir, had paid attention to the mice which were searching for a safe space to stay in. This is said to indicate that winter is coming.

Jón seems to be happy that they managed to save all the sheep from the storm. “Now they are in a safe place and are waiting to be taken to a slaughterhouse in the next few days,” he commented.