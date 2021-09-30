From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 16 Domestic Cases, 9 Outside Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 16 Domestic Cases, 9 Outside Quarantine

Published September 30, 2021

Words by
Photo by
John Pearson

There were 16 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, nine were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

488 are in border screening quarantine, with 807 in domestic quarantine and 342 in isolation. Eight are currently in hospital with the virus, with one in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 108.3, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 6.8.

275,493 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 23rd, comprising 75% of the nation. 48,414 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Photo by: Pixabay/Hvesna

