From Iceland — Earthquakes Detected A Kilometer South Of Keilir

About a hundred small earthquakes have been detected approximately one kilometer south of Keilir in the last 24 hours, reports RÚV. The two largest earthquakes were measured with a magnitude of 2.5, one of them happening last night and the other before 7 o’clock this morning.

According to a nature conservation specialist at the Iceland Met Office, Elísabet Pálmadóttir, the magma might be making its way into new areas, now that the eruption has been laying low since September 18th.

However, no changes in deformation data or signs of turbulence have been seen.

The earthquakes are about 6-7 kilometers deep. “If they were more shallow, it could be a sign that magma had come close to the surface”, Elísabet commented, though she reminds that this is comparable to what happened before the eruption at Fagradalsfjall began; the earthquake’s epicenter was located 7 kilometers from the crater.