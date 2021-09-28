From Iceland — Earthquakes Detected A Kilometer South Of Keilir

Earthquakes Detected A Kilometer South Of Keilir

Published September 28, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Soffia S / Flickr

About a hundred small earthquakes have been detected approximately one kilometer south of Keilir in the last 24 hours, reports RÚV. The two largest earthquakes were measured with a magnitude of 2.5, one of them happening last night and the other before 7 o’clock this morning.

According to a nature conservation specialist at the Iceland Met Office, Elísabet Pálmadóttir, the magma might be making its way into new areas, now that the eruption has been laying low since September 18th.

The next issue of Reykjavík Grapevine is out on October 8! Get it sent to your door by becoming a subscriber. If you sign up this week, you get the chance to win a Volcano Box from our store, and a winner will be randomly picked on Monday.

However, no changes in deformation data or signs of turbulence have been seen.

The earthquakes are about 6-7 kilometers deep. “If they were more shallow, it could be a sign that magma had come close to the surface”, Elísabet commented, though she reminds that this is comparable to what happened before the eruption at Fagradalsfjall began; the earthquake’s epicenter was located 7 kilometers from the crater.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Avalanche Risk Very Unusual For September

Avalanche Risk Very Unusual For September

by

News
Minister Of Foreign Affairs Addresses UN General Assembly

Minister Of Foreign Affairs Addresses UN General Assembly

by

News
Naming Icelandic Cattle, From Katla to Kartöfluupptökuvél

Naming Icelandic Cattle, From Katla to Kartöfluupptökuvél

by

News
The Longest Eruption Of The Century Is Still Ongoing

The Longest Eruption Of The Century Is Still Ongoing

by

News
Google Thought Icelandic Photo App Was A Cyber-Attack

Google Thought Icelandic Photo App Was A Cyber-Attack

by

News
Epidemiologist Concerned About Spike After Weekend Activities

Epidemiologist Concerned About Spike After Weekend Activities

by

Show Me More!