From Iceland — Avalanche Risk Very Unusual For September

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq

All major mountain roads in the Westfjords are closed today due to impassability and risk of avalanche during the storm, RÚV reports. Geir Sigurðsson of Vegagerðin in the Westfjords says that the risk of avalanche in September is unique.

Geir cites the Met Office warnings, saying, “We expect this to be a 6-8 hour period where the weather will be very bad and we have actually closed all mountain roads.” It is yet to be determined if they will work to shovel roads tonight or if it will wait until tomorrow morning.

Vísir reports that rescue teams are on alert across Iceland due to a storm that will cover large parts of the country today. Orange warnings are in effect in Breiðafjörður, the Westfjords and Strandir and along the Northwest until tonight. The Met Office states that transport and electricity disruptions can be expected in these areas. Many other regions are facing yellow warnings.

Vegagerðin has also stated that the weather today is not suitable for driving in most of the country. People are advised to apprise themselves of conditions before heading out.

You can stay up to date on weather and travel advisements here and here.