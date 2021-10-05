From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 31 New Domestic Cases, Most In Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 31 New Domestic Cases, Most In Quarantine

Published October 5, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Vísir/Vilhelm

There were 31 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 15 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. 20 were also unvaccinated.

475 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,969 in domestic quarantine and 361 in isolation. Eight are currently in hospital with the virus, with one in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 120.8, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 7.4.

276,522 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 30th, comprising 75% of the nation. 50,626 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Cultural Industry Wages Decreased By 40%

Cultural Industry Wages Decreased By 40%

by

News
Pandora Papers: No Icelandic Politicians, But 8 Icelandic Owners, Reportedly Within

Pandora Papers: No Icelandic Politicians, But 8 Icelandic Owners, Reportedly Within

by

News
Fertility Rate Decreased In Iceland

Fertility Rate Decreased In Iceland

by

News
Election Update: Coalition Talks Continue, Result Uncertain

Election Update: Coalition Talks Continue, Result Uncertain

by

News
Earthquakes Detected Around Keilir This Morning

Earthquakes Detected Around Keilir This Morning

by

News
Farms Evacuated In Þingeyjarsveit Due To Landslides

Farms Evacuated In Þingeyjarsveit Due To Landslides

by

Show Me More!