From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 31 New Domestic Cases, Most In Quarantine

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

There were 31 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 15 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. 20 were also unvaccinated.

475 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,969 in domestic quarantine and 361 in isolation. Eight are currently in hospital with the virus, with one in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 120.8, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 7.4.

276,522 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 30th, comprising 75% of the nation. 50,626 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.