From Iceland — The COVID Test King Has Been Announced

Actor Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson has recently become Iceland’s COVID test king, reports Vísir. With his 100th test taken last Friday, he must have had the sampling stick up his nose many more times than an average Icelander.

There’s actually a reason behind the massive amount of COVID tests Jóhannes Haukur has undergone, he hasn’t been tested just for the sake of it. The actor has been busy filming Netflix’s popular show, The Vikings, in Ireland where the whole crew has had to undergo testing each day. In addition to that his nose has been poked with the sampling sticks at the airports when traveling.

PCR-tests became a part of his everyday life

Jóhannes Haukur says that even though the PCR tests felt difficult at first, he’s now used to them. “The first times were strange, but eventually you get accustomed to them. Nowadays I could do this for as much as I wanted to,” he brags.

Jóhannes Haukur admits that he’s proud of the nickname given to him, but he wants to remind the readers that while he might bear the title of a COVID test king, the real heroes are the people doing the COVID testing. “It doesn’t take much effort from my side, I just open my mouth and tilt my head backwards. The workers then take care of the rest.”

