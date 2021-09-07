From Iceland — Air Travel Continuing To Rebound

Photo by James E. Petts/Creative Commons

Icelandair welcomed more then 264,000 travellers in August this year, a sharp rise from the 80,000 the airline transported during the same period in 2020. Of the total number of customers last month, 241,000 of them were international travellers. That’s a rise from 195,000 in July of this year and 67,000 in August 2020, reports Vísir.

Iceland saw a total of 145,000 travellers to Iceland in August of this year, an increase from 53,000 in August 2020. 22,600 people travelled on domestic flights in the country during the same period, compared to just 12,400 last year.

Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair Group, states that the airline’s departures from Keflavík Airport rose from roughly 30 per week in May of this year to around 200 in August. Icelandair’s forthcoming winter flight schedule displays 160 departures per week to 25 locations–around 65-75% of its 2019 winter schedule.

Every aspect of the tourism industry has sustained severe financial hits during the past 19 months of border restrictions and domestic disease control measures. This is one promising example of the air travel business rebounding in the midst of the still-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, lead by the more transmittable Delta variant.

