From Iceland — Family Rescues A Kittiwake In Westman Islands

Photo by Kognos / Wikimedia Commons

According to Vísir, a family in the Westman Islands has taken a kittiwake under their wings. It seems like the bird has become a new member of the family.

The bird was rescued by the son of the family, Andri. His mother, Þóra Gísladóttir, says that Andri has always been keen on rescuing these birds from the cliffs.

Previously they have taken all of the rescued birds to Sea Life in Westman Islands, but this year the staff declined to take them. “We came back home from Sea Life with three kittiwakes, but this is the only one that survived”, Þóra tells.

They say that the bird wanders around the island and comes home when it feels like it. Þóra reveals that the bird’s favorite food is capelin, but it isn’t able to fetch food for itself yet. She also underlines the fact that the kittiwake isn’t held hostage at their house, it just decides to come back home after each day’s adventures.

