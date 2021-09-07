From Iceland — Pick Of The Week: Read And Write With The Moomins

Photo by Tove Jansson

If you’re a fan of the Moomin trolls, you cannot miss the new exhibition at the Nordic House. With Tove Jansson’s nephew, Sophia Jansson, the trolls are taking over the venue with an exhibition that teaches kids to read and get acquainted with their feelings. If you feel a bit estranged from your emotions, don’t hesitate to explore the wisdom of the Moomin trolls – even if you don’t have children. In addition to the exhibition, the program includes all sorts of events, such as an international story time for kids and workshops related to the exhibition, both in Icelandic and English. The best thing is that you’ll get to experience all of this for free!

You can check out Read And Write With The Moomins from September 7th through 11th at The Nordic House

