From Iceland — RVK Newscast #128: Football Scandal And Mount Askja Might Erupt

The Icelandic Football Association—or KSÍ, as it is called in Icelandic—faces serious accusations of covering up violence committed by members of the men’s national football team.

Mount Askja might erupt in the northeast of Iceland, in which case we would have two eruptions at the same time in Iceland—quite the unique geological event.

COVID-19 is going steadily down, although this fourth wave has claimed three lives in Iceland.

And there are floods in the south, so beware!

