From Iceland — Czech Artist Transforms Wheelhouse Into Cultural Centre

Photo by John Rogers

Monika Fryčová, a Czech artist disenchanted with sitting behind a computer during the pandemic, has taken on an interesting project—transforming the abandoned wheel room of a ship from 1969 into a cultural centre and restaurant called Kiosk 108. She hopes to make public art for locals and tourists, according to RÚV. The small building located in Seyðisfjörður in East Iceland is meant to be a standing poem about time.

Stickers and t-shirts are already being sold to fund the project of renovating the long-abandoned structure. The project will house a children’s corner, a space for artists to preform and an area for patrons to dance. Eventually, there will be a bar installed to serve classic favourites like fish soup, hot dogs, coffee and hopefully, beer.

Monika says the rust naturally occurring in the space will be embraced, stating to RÚV, “The nature and time made this. This is absolutely beautiful for me and it’s a matter of taste but I am very happy to see it and show it, not to hide it.”

You watch a clip from the project here.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.