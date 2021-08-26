From Iceland — Police Report Less Theft In July

Photo by HMH

Crime in the Reykjavík area went down in the month of July when compared to statistics from the month prior. Overall, 895 criminal offences were registered in the capital area last month. This was stated in the monthly report from the Chief of Police.

Drunk driving was the only category which saw a rise in crimes last month compared to the month prior. There has been a large increase in these crimes consistently over the past 12 months.

Burglary and theft both decreased between June and July. However, 13% more thefts have been reported so far in all of 2021 than during the same period the year prior.

There were 111 reports of violent crime in July and cases of abuse to police officers declined from June. Domestic violence decreased slightly, with 56 reported cases in July.

A large decrease in property damage was recorded between June to July, with a total of 138 reports coming in.

Drug offences were, however, higher in the month of July. Three large-scale drug offences were registered with the police.

746 traffic offences were recorded—with the exception of speed cameras—in the capital area last month. 26% fewer traffic offences have so far been recorded this year than on average over the last three years.

