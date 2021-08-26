From Iceland — RVK Newscast #127: One COVID-19 Death & A Heat Record

Photo by Art Bicnick

One man died from COVID-19 at the end of August in the biggest wave ever of COVID-19 in Iceland. This happened after the Icelandic government relaxed all domestic restrictions at the end of June. Currently, restrictions have been reinstated with a gathering ban of 200, among other guidelines.

Also, air traffic controllers are likely to go to strike on Tuesday, which will disrupt international flight that day. And finally, the hottest day since the 1930s was recorded yesterday.

