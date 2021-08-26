From Iceland — Heat Record in Grímsey

Photo by Credit: Akureyri/Auðunn Níelsson

The highest recorded temperature in Grímsey was measured yesterday where it reached 22.3°C between 10:00 and 11:00. Until then, July 27, 2011 was the hottest point on record when temperatures reached 21.7°C, reports Vísir.

Temperatures are measured automatically on the island and a higher temperature has not been recorded since the station was established in 1994. A meteorologist from the Icelandic Meteorological Office stated the results still need to be confirmed but there is little chance of error.

On August 24th, the hottest temperature in the past 13 years was recorded in Hallormsstaður where it was 29.3°C. It was also incredibly warm in Egilsstaðir yesterday, when temperatures stood at 28.4°C around 14:00.

These records are coming amid an unseasonably warm August for Reykjavík and much of Iceland.

