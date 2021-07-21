From Iceland — Humpback Whale Spotted Very Close To Land

Photo by Natsha Nandabhiwat

Jóhann Már Kristinsson, a producer in Iceland, was contacted by the whale watching team called Artic Sea Tours who took him out to see some humpback whales that have some particularly close to land.

Í stuttu máli. Hnúfubakur að gefa allt í botn til að ná hádegismatnum. Rétt við fast land btw ég var á föstu landi þegar ég tók þetta….TRYLLT!! Silgdi svo burt með frænda sínum. Saddur og sæll. pic.twitter.com/P1SXMNQadX — Jóhann Már Kristinsson (@joikidda) July 19, 2021

The whales were close to land in search of food according to Jóhann. When speaking to Visir, he said “I did not join the tour but decided to settle on the bank of the Múlagöngur tunnel and drone over the sea and then got this video.”

He says it is extremely rare to see whales get this close to land and that the experience was very unique.

“It is very rare. This was absolutely crazy. I actually did not notice how cool the video was until I started working on it because it was so sunny.”

