From Iceland — All Systems Go For Þjóðhátíð Among Rising COVID Cases

Þjóðhátíð, the annual music festival in the Westman Islands, is still set to be held despite recent increases in COVID cases.

In a recent statement to RUV, Hörður Orri Grettisson, chairman of the festival committee said:

“We are determined to hold this national holiday. Going forward, just as before, this is up to us. We need to take care of personal infection control and work hard at it. In that way, we will at least prevent ourselves from becoming infected.”

Sales for Þjóðhátíð tickets have been successful, and Hörður reports that the festival committee has been in meetings with local authorities regarding health and safety.

Þjóðhátíð brings a large amount of tourism to the islands every year, and the cancellation of the festival would naturally represent a large blow to guest houses, restaurants, and other businesses in the Westman Islands.

Since June 26th, there have been no restrictions on gathering size, mask mandates, or social distancing policies in place throughout the nation.

