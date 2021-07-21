From Iceland — Seasonal Depression Isn't Just Seasonal Anymore...

Photo by Art Bicnick

A psychologist at the Anxiety Treatment Centre has stated that there are many people getting repeatedly depressed during the summer and that the bad weather in the capital region definitely isn’t helping, Fréttablaðið reports.

Sóley Dröfn Davíðsdóttir said: “It is so remarkable that we associate the discomfort more with the winter and feel that we should feel good in the summer, but in fact it is more common than we think that depression creeps in in the spring and into the summer.”

Get plenty sun… If the weather allows it

Ten percent of those who have seasonal depression are depressed during the summer.

Sóley says that they don’t know what causes it, but it is known that sunlight interferes with melatonin production which can reduce serotonin levels. Low serotonin levels are often linked with depression.

“Then there are these social factors. We have high expectations for the summer and it should be insane. If it does not live up to expectations, for example it rains all summer, the disappointment is much greater,” says Sóley.

It can be expected that some people will experience such symptoms now, but there has been a huge weather difference in the country this summer. It has been often cloudy and misty in Reykjavík while the sun has been shining in the north and east, as can be seen on social media such as Instagram.

Lots of stress put on the holidays

Sóley also says that various stress’ are related to the summer. Increased expenses due to summer holidays, the stress that comes with having the children at home and the lack of routine cause stress.

Sóley says: “Sleep is more restricted, we drink more in the summer and as we know it creates increased anxiety and sadness, at least the next day.”

According to Sóley, there are many things that can be done to combat the summer depression.

“Set expectations in moderation; this does not have to be insane and you can not always be happy. Like reminding us that while people seem to be always doing crazy things, the reality is not always that way. It’s not all that it seems and people feel differently in the summer, as life is often difficult,” she says.

