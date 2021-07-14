From Iceland — Move Over Gawker Hill: A New Favorite Vantage

Photo by Kristján Már Unnarsson | Vísir

The ever-shifting landscape of the eruption has a new scenic vantage: Langahryggur, or “long-spine,” a ridge overlooking the eruption.

Accessible by Route C and approximately an hour from the parking lot, Langahryggur provides an overview of both the eruption and the lava fields.

Previously, hikers had been seen gathering at a hill colloquially known as “Gawker hill.” Due to the flow of the lava, this hill is now inaccessible.

The Fagradalsfjall eruption is always changing, so keep up with the latest volcano news here on the Grapevine!

