From Iceland — Move Over Gawker Hill: A New Favorite Vantage

Move Over Gawker Hill: A New Favorite Vantage

Published July 14, 2021

Erik Pomrenke
Words by
@erik@grapevine.is
Photo by
Kristján Már Unnarsson | Vísir

The ever-shifting landscape of the eruption has a new scenic vantage: Langahryggur, or “long-spine,” a ridge overlooking the eruption.

Accessible by Route C and approximately an hour from the parking lot, Langahryggur provides an overview of both the eruption and the lava fields.

Previously, hikers had been seen gathering at a hill colloquially known as “Gawker hill.” Due to the flow of the lava, this hill is now inaccessible.

The Fagradalsfjall eruption is always changing, so keep up with the latest volcano news here on the Grapevine!

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast #117: The Volcano Begins Erupting Like A Geyser Again

RVK Newscast #117: The Volcano Begins Erupting Like A Geyser Again

by

News
Concerns Of Understaffing At Landspitali Remain Unaddressed

Concerns Of Understaffing At Landspitali Remain Unaddressed

by

News
Arctic Fox Population Seems Stable In Hornstrandir

Arctic Fox Population Seems Stable In Hornstrandir

by

News
Hot Dog Shortage In The East

Hot Dog Shortage In The East

by

News
Disgraced Musician Lawyers Up Against Accusers; Entrepreneur To Cover Their Legal Costs

Disgraced Musician Lawyers Up Against Accusers; Entrepreneur To Cover Their Legal Costs

by

News
Half Of June’s Tourists Were From The US

Half Of June’s Tourists Were From The US

by

Show Me More!