From Iceland — Lazy Volcano Starts Working Again After 2-Day Break

Lazy Volcano Starts Working Again After 2-Day Break

Published July 8, 2021

Alina Maurer
Words by
Photo by
INDICATOR / WEBCAM

Since the volcano has found a new rhythm of erupting last week, Fagradalsfjall took another long eruption break from Tuesday to Thursday night. Right after midnight today, a red glow was visible on the live cams again, yet no glowing lava emerged to the surface, according to Vísir.

The end is coming – or is it?

Experts say it is too early to announce the end of the eruption yet, even though the volcano has slowed down considerably over the past ten days, with five eruptions of different lengths from June 28th. The two-day break seems to be the longest so far.

Yesterday, before noon, the Icelandic Meteorological Office detected growing unrest in their reports. However, since no lava has emerged yet, it will still take some time until the intensity will reach the same levels, as when the eruption was in full “raging” mode.

