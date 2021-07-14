Disgraced Musician Lawyers Up Against Accusers; Entrepreneur To Cover Their Legal Costs

Photo by Screenshot/Stöð 2

Ingólfur Þórarinssson, better known as musician Ingó Veðurguð, has hired lawyer Vilhjálmur H. Vilhjálmsson to file criminal complaints against some 32 people who have accused Ingó of sexual harassment and sexual assault. According to sources close to RÚV, criminal complaints have also been filed against five others, including journalists, influencers, and people who have commented on the case on social media.

The 32 people, who chose anonymity out of fear of reprisals, recounted their experiences with Ingó through a TikTok account called Öfgar. The criminal complaints are not being aimed at those who run the account, but rather against the individuals behind these testimonies, effectively constituting an attempt to out them.

As reported, Ingó was initially scheduled to perform at the Westman Islands’ popular Merchants Holiday festival. Shortly thereafter, the testimonials about Ingó’s behaviour began to gain traction and increased public attention, culminating in him losing the gig. His lawyer is now seeking both a public apology from these accusers and that they pay damages.

Shortly thereafter, Haraldur Þorleifsson, the founder of Ueno, announced on Twitter that he was stepping in.

“I will pay for the legal costs of everyone [who is targeted] who needs it in this matter,” he tweeted. “If you know people who need help, by all means send them my way.”

Haraldur founded Ueno in 2014, and has been involved in graphic design, web design, and app development in the years that followed. Last January, he sold Ueno to Twitter for an undisclosed amount but is estimated to be in the billions of krónur.

Since then, he has devoted himself to a number of projects, amongst them financing the construction of 100 wheelchair ramps at various locations in Reykjavík.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.