From Iceland — Twitter Opens A New Office In Reykjavík

Coinciding with Twitter’s acquisition of Ueno, the social media giant have opened a Twitter office in the capital, Viðskiptablaðið reports.

This was announced on Twitter itself by Haraldur Þorleifsson, the founder of Ueno.

He states that his first working day in the office is not until Saturday as it took time to set up the place for him.

Twitter showing interest in Iceland.

Twitter acquired Ueno in January this year and hasn’t wasted anytime in getting things moving in the country.

Haraldur was chosen Business Analyst of the Year by the Association of Business and Economists in 2019, due to the rise of Ueno, which Haraldur founded in 2014.

He has announced that he will pay all taxes on sales in this country and at the same time does not envisage becoming CEO in business again.

Haraldur has had offices open all around the world, including one here at Hafnartorg in Reykjavík.

Today was my actual first day as a Twitter employee. It took a bit longer to set me up because they graciously offered to set up a corporate entity for me in Iceland so I could stay here. So, Twitter Reykjavik is now a reality! — Halli (@iamharaldur) February 27, 2021

