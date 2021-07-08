From Iceland — Þjóðhátíð Cancellation Creates Flurry of Petitions

Photo by Screenshot/Stöð 2

Petitions for and against the cancellation of Icelandic musician Ingó Veðurguð from the music festival Þjóðhátíð in the Westman Islands have sprung up following the official decision of the festival committee.

Ingó’s cancellation follows the testimony of dozens of women who allege various forms of sexual violence from him. According to Stundin, many of these accusations involve underage women.

Regarding the decision, the Þjóðhátíð Committee had previously stated that “[t]his decision of the committee is self-explanatory and will not be discussed further by it.”

Ingó has been very outspoken in defending himself publicly, saying in a recent interview with Vísir, “In short, all of this will be answered in the right way. This should not be possible to do to an individual and I will take a good look at what I can do. I will seek my rights.”

As of the time of writing, the petition to the committee to not reconsider their decision, that is, to maintain the cancellation, has gathered some 2,500 signatures. The petition to repeal his cancellation has gathered some 1,700 signatures.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.