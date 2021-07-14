From Iceland — Hot Dog Shortage In The East

Photo by Art Bicnick

Tourists and locals alike have flocked to the East, as warm weather and sunshine have been in full force. For many Icelanders, a trip out East is as close to the holiday heat of Spain as they can get.

With many campers having the same idea of a summer meal, Frettablaðið reports that grocery stores in Egilsstaðir have struggled to keep hot dogs and their essential condiments in stock.

Sun’s out, buns out

No camping trip is complete without a classic grill out. For those hopping on the bandwagon and traveling east in search of better weather, you might want to take some preventative measures and stock up on your hot dogs before settling into Egilsstaðir.

With the influx of campers, grocery stores in the East have struggled to keep up with the demand for summer barbeques. SS (Sláturfélag Suðurlands) hot dogs and hot dog buns seem to be running low, along with burgers, bacon, and popular side dishes.

If you don’t manage to snatch an SS hot dog, merchants in Egilsstaðir explain that other varieties of sausages were still in stock. Maybe it’s finally time to show those vegan sausages some love.

