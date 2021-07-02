From Iceland — New Eruption Begins On The Outside Of The Crater

Photo by Eldfjalla- og náttúruvárhópur Suðurlands

The eruption in Geldingadalir sprouted a new small eruption on the outside of the crater last night at around ten o’clock, reports Vísir. After a brief stint of decreased activity, the resurgence has been welcomed by visitors and webcam watchers alike.

New eruption makes an appearance

It’s likely that magma has found its way through a weakness in the crater, according to the Volcanic and Natural Defenses group of Suðurlands. Lava could be seen spitting from an area on the outskirts of the crater last night.

However, the volcano has been to keep everyone on their toes, with lava flow varying by the day. Keep tabs on the ever-changing spectacle with a webcam video of the volcano from mbl.is. In fact, it looks as though the main crater may have stopped erupting.

