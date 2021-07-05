From Iceland — Meteorological Office Reports: Big Sky Rock Go Boom

Photo by Andy Holmes | Unsplash

The Icelandic Meteorological Office reported over the weekend that a meteor burned up in the atmosphere above Iceland.

According to a post on their official Facebook, two short earthquakes were registered between 22:44 and 22:48 on Friday night, July 2nd. Meteorologists concluded that the source of these earthquakes was a meteor entering the atmosphere above Iceland.

The meteorological office also reports of flashes in the sky in the southwest of Iceland accompanying these atmospheric pressure pulses. Many individuals also reported hearing a loud boom.

An exact location for the explosion has not yet been given, but preliminary data shows that it was in the vicinity of Þingvellir.

Because no further impacts were recorded, meteorologists have concluded that the object burned up and disintegrated in the atmosphere.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.