From Iceland — Bouncy Castle Flies Off With 108 Kids

In Akureyri this afternoon, a bouncy castle took off with the wind and 108 children inside of it. Seven children were brought to the hospital. The reason for the accident is still unclear and under investigation.

Minor injuries after bouncy castle took off

The bouncy castle, called “The Monster”, was recently moved from Perlan, Öskjuhlíð to Akureyri. Today a football tournament with a total of 3,000 participants and parents is held in Akureyri, mostly for boys aged 11 to 12 years.

According to the police statement on Facebook, 108 children were in the bouncy castle when it took off. Seven children are in the hospital for further examinations. Luckily, all injuries are minor, Vísir reports, with the exception of one child in intensive care.

When the bouncy castle took off, responders reacted immediately and a first aid station was opened, including trauma care by the Red Cross.

Currently, it is quite warm in Akureyri with temperatures reaching 14°C. The mayor of Akureyri, Ásthildur Sturludóttir, mentioned that the weather is milder than yesterday when a weather warning was present for the North of Iceland. The accident, therefore, came as a surprise to many, as winds only reached a maximum of 9 meters per second.

What exactly caused the bouncy castle to fly off with 108 children in it is now being investigated.

