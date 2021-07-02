From Iceland — Suspect Arrested For Gun Threat

Photo by HMH

On Tuesday, a man was arrested after threatening people in the cafeteria of Samhjálp, a charity organization, with a loaded gun. According to Vísir, the same man attacked another person with a knife at Sushi Social in April. The district prosecutor confirmed the information this morning, but the case is still under investigation.

No first-time offender

The prosecutor confirmed that the man had previously been arrested for stabbing another man at the Sushi Social restaurant in April. Back then, a video was all over the internet, showing the man stabbing his victim enthusiastically. Luckily, no serious injuries were obtained. After several days in custody, the man was released as further investigations did not require him to be in custody.

Now, the man is in custody again and is suspected of threatening people with a gun in Samhjálp’s café. Later, it was revealed that the gun was loaded. He was arrested on Sæbraut, close to the city center, but did not offer much resistance, according to the prosecutor.

Even though he, according to the prosecutor, was involved in both cases, the gun threat will be investigated as a single case. According to mbl.is, there is no indication that it is related to any other case at this time. However, further investigation will reveal more.

