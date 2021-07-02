From Iceland — RVK Newscast #113: Siggi The Hacker, Wikileaks And The Lost American

Photo by Art Bicnick

In this episode we report that the FBI’s star witness in the case against Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, has admitted lying in his evidence.

The story, published in Icelandic news magazine Stundin, was written by Bjartmar Alexandersson — a journalist who will be familiar to The Grapevine’s audience as co-host of our show, The Icelandic Perspective. (link to the article: https://stundin.is/grein/13627/key-witness-in-assange-case-admits-to-lies-in-indictment )

In other news an American tourist got lost at the volcano site, but luckily was found safe and well the following day.

And finally – the biggest news of the year! – Iceland has now lifted all domestic restrictions in connection with COVID-19.

