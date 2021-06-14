From Iceland — Man Stabbed In Downtown Reykjavík Over The Weekend

Published June 14, 2021

Friday night, a man endured a stab wound to the abdomen after another man attacked him outside the restaurant Fjallkona in the city center. The victim was transported to Landspítali hospital in critical condition. A suspect was arrested the following morning and will be remanded in custody until Friday, reports Vísir.

In connection to an arson

Grímur Grímsson, the chief police officer at the Central Investigation Department of the Police in the Capital Area, confirmed with Vísir that an investigation is underway, evaluating a connection between the stabbing attack and a car arson in Kópavagur Friday night. The car was set on fire at around two o’clock in the night and is thought to be related to the stabbing incident outside of Fjallkona in downtown Reykjavík on the same night.

Suspect found and brought into custody

Several Icelanders had gotten into a fight in the city center but the suspect was not searched for by police until the next morning, when he was found at a house in the eastern section of Reykjavík. Grímur asserts that the case is under investigation and that surveillance footage of the area is being collected to further examine the events. The suspect was brought to the Reykjavík District Court on Sunday afternoon and the judge agreed with police for the man to be remanded in custody until Friday.

Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing

The victim received a stab wound to the abdomen and was transported to Landspítali hospital in critical condition. So far, he is still in intensive care and remains in life-threatening condition.

If anyone might have witnessed the attack or can provide additional information, police are requesting those to contact them by e-mail at abending@lrh.is.

