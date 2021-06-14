From Iceland — A Gourmet Food Walking Tour Through Reykholt Begins For The Summer

Photo by Vísir / Magnús Hlynur Hreiðarsson

Foodies, unite! A gourmet food walking tour, or Sælkerarölt, has begun and will be occurring every Friday in Reykholt at 11:00 in Biskupstungar in the area of Bláskógabyggð, according to Vísir. The stroll includes tastings of homemade chocolates, rye bread baked in hot springs, and locally grown berries. It gets even better… participation in the food tour is free!

A free tour for the foodies

A food tour is being offered this summer in Reykholt, giving visitors a taste of the glorious sweet and savory delicacies of Iceland. The walk begins at Mika restaurant, where chocolate lovers can indulge in their handmade sweets. Next up is one of the coolest (no pun intended) types of baked bread; Sigrún Erna offers rye bread, freshly baked in the hot springs of Reykholt. Once everyone has gotten their fill of the delicious bread, the tour ventures onto the Daga growing station where you can try Icelandic strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries. The tour wraps up at the famous tomato restaurant and farm, Friðheimar, which has the largest tomato production in Iceland.

Experience Icelandic nature and history

Normally a drive-through village, the food tour offers visitors a way to better experience the locals and all that the area has to offer. One of the food guides explains, “The place is naturally remarkable because there is a lot of geothermal heat here and a lot of history too.”

If you want to experience rye bread that’s been baked in hot springs, locally grown produce, or handmade chocolates, you can join Sælkerarölt every Friday this summer at 11:00 for free. You must register in advance for the tour by emailing fridheimar@fridheimar.is.

